Police are investigating an armed robbery that was reported just before lunchtime today in Conception Bay South.

There are few details available at this hour. What we do know is that police received the report just a minute before noon today. Police services, including forensic and a k-9, were among several units on the scene. The bank was closed. However, the ATM was opened. It is unknown what type of weapon was involved, how much money, if any, was taken or if police have a suspect. They did collect three cigarette butts from the parking lot.