Around 1:00pm on Thursday, RNC Officers were called to St. Clare’s Mercy Hospital on a report that an attempted armed robbery of a woman’s vehicle had taken place in the parking garage. The suspect had an undisclosed weapon and was unable to take control of the vehicle before police arrived. The victim was not injured. A suspect has been identified and is being searched for at this hour. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

-Advertisement-