The RNC’s Child Abuse and Sexual Assault is investigating an assault that occurred in St. John’s.

A 20-year-old woman reported that on Monday, Aug. 17, at approximately 9:30 a.m., she was assaulted by an unknown male in the area of Thorburn Road in St. John’s. The woman was not injured during the assault.

The suspect male is described as 16-18 years old, 130 pounds, brown skin, brown hair, glasses, and was wearing red pants and a black jacket at the time of the incident.

Police ask that anyone with information, or with CCTV or dash camera footage in the noted area, please contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.