Police are investigating an assault that happened on a trail in Conception Bay South Saturday evening.

The RNC says officers responded to a report of an assault on the trail system in C.B.S. between Topsail Beach and Topsail Bluff. A 24-year-old woman was approached from behind and assaulted by a man who was not known to her. The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The assault is believed to have occurred between 6 and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The suspect is described as being in his fifties, with short, grey hair. He has an average build and is approximately 5-foot-8. He was wearing light coloured cargo shorts with a royal blue short-sleeve shirt at the time of the assault.

The RNC has safety concerns for people using trails in light of this random incident, and strongly advises not to travel alone on trails until more information is available. Police are asking the public to report any suspicious person or activity immediately.

This investigation is active with the Major Crime Unit, and investigators ask that anyone with information, or with CCTV or dash camera footage in the noted area, please contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.