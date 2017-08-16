The anger over noisy motorcycles flashed in St. John’s on Tuesday night. Police are now investigating after three bikers were sprayed with raid. One biker was hurt and two were unharmed.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.