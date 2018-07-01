Police are investigating after an inmate died at Her Majesty’s Penitentiary in St. John’s this weekend. It’s the third time an inmate has died in the province’s prison system in the past few months.

“The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating a sudden death that occurred at Her Majesty’s Penitentiary in the afternoon hours of Saturday, June 30, 2018,” the Department of Justice said in a statement. “The inmate was alone in his cell at the time of the death. The Department of Justice and Public Safety wishes to express sincere condolences to the family and friends of this inmate, as well as staff at HMP, during this difficult time.

“Once the police investigation is complete, an independent investigation will follow. The safety and wellbeing of inmates at any provincial facility is a top priority. A thorough review will examine all the circumstances surrounding the death, including staff response and the appropriateness of related policies and procedures. Where appropriate and necessary, the investigator shall provide recommendations to improve the delivery of correctional services in the province.”