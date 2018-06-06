Gander RCMP are asking the public to be on the lookout for stolen guns that were taken in that community. Police say a residential break and enter occurred on Memorial Drive sometime between noon on Thursday, May 31, and the early morning hours of Saturday, June 2.

Police say the culprit, or culprits, forcibly entered the residence while the homeowner was away. Among the items stolen were four handguns. Police are asking the public to help them locate the guns and are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.