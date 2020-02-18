Police are investigating after a dog was shot to death Sunday in Wabush.

The RNC believe a home on Commercial Street received gunfire which damaged property and fatally injured a dog. None of the residents were injured. Investigators believe it was not a random act.

Investigators are asking anyone who has CCTV or dash camera footage in the area, or any information pertaining to this incident, to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.