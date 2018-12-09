The RNC is investigating after a four-week-old baby was seriously burned in Paradise last week, NTV News has learned.

The incident happened on Thursday. The baby was taken to the Janeway Hospital, but a deterioration in her condition meant that she had to be airlifted to the IWK Children’s Hospital in Halifax for treatment. The little girl is said to be in very serious condition.

No criminal charges have been laid and no other details are available at this time. NTV News will have further information as it becomes available.