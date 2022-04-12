Bay Roberts RCMP are investigating a case of vehicle arson in a wooded area off of Country Road in Bay Roberts.

A newer model Hyundai SUV was found abandoned April 8. The licence plate and vehicle identification number (VIN) were destroyed during the fire, which is believed to have occurred within the past week or so. Police are looking to identify the owner of the vehicle.

Anyone with information that may assist with identifying the owner of the vehicle or information about the arson is asked to contact Bay Roberts RCMP at 709-786-2118 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.