Police are investigating after an 82-year-old woman in St. John’s died Wednesday night.

The RNC was called to the area of Mitchell Court around 10:20 p.m. after receiving a report of a woman needing medical attention. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been notified and will determine the cause of the death.

Police are treating the death as suspicious. They say there is no concern for public safety. Residents in the area will notice an increase in police presence in the area during the early stages of the investigation.

Investigators are seeking witnesses, CCTV, or dash camera footage from the areas, and surrounding areas between approximately 9:30 pm on March 16 and 12:30 am on March 17, 2022:

Mitchell Court

Stabb Court

Keegan Court

Cowperthwaite Court

Guy Street

Anderson Avenue

Hoyles Avenue

Freshwater Road (between Elizabeth Avenue and Empire Ave)

Anyone who has information which may assist the investigation is asked to call the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at: www.nlcrimestoppers.com.