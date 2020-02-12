Police are investigating after a 33-year-old man died in a single-vehicle collision in Conception Bay South.

It happened on Peacekeepers Way between Fowlers Road and the Trans-Canada Highway around 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday. A 33-year-old man who was the lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators are working with the office of the chief medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

The RNC accident investigators ask that anyone with information to assist the investigation contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.