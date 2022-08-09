Police are investigating a shooting Saturday in St. John’s.

At about 7:30 a.m., RNC Operational Patrol Services responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Gilbert Street. A 49-year-old man was transported to hospital, treated and released. A red Honda Civic believed to have been involved in the incident was located in the area of LeMarchant Road a short time later. The RNC does not believe this is a random incident.

This investigation of this event is ongoing with the RNC Criminal Investigation Division. Officers are currently seeking any witnesses, or anyone with video footage in the area around the time of the event, to contact the police.

The RNC request that anyone with information to assist contact the RNC at 729-8000 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.