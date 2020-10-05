Police are investigating a vehicle theft and assault that happened in St. John’s last Tuesday.

Just before 2:30 p.m., the RNC responded to a report of a theft of vehicle in the area of Colonial Street. Upon arrival, police confirmed that the owner had attempted to recover the vehicle while it was being operated by the suspect, and had been dragged a short distance before falling. The owner was not injured during this incident.

The stolen vehicle, a white Ford F250, was recovered a short time later in the area of Henry Street. The suspect had abandoned the vehicle, and police were unable to locate him at that time.

The suspect is described as a male, 5-foot-7, with a slim build, dark hair, scruffy face, and a red star tattoo with a black outline on his hand. The suspect was wearing a red bandana and a beanie at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information, or with CCTV or dash camera footage in the areas of Colonial Street, Henry Street, Military Road, Cavendish Square, or Duckworth Street, please contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.