Police are investigating vandalism to a home and vehicle in Gander.

The incident took place on July 9th shortly after 2:00 a.m.

Two individuals were caught on surveillance vandalizing a house and vehicle at a residence in Gander.

RCMP say disturbing messages were spray painted on the side of the house and on the garage door. A rock was thrown at one of the home’s windows and damage was made to a vehicle in the driveway.

The suspects are both described as men between the ages of 25-35, one with a large build. Both were wearing dark pants, dark hoodies and wore masks. The suspects departed in a dark coloured pickup truck.

The police released two videos from surveillance video from the home:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gander RCMP or Crime Stoppers.