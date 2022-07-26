SHARE

Police are investigating vandalism to a home and vehicle in Gander.

The incident took place on July 9th shortly after 2:00 a.m.

Two individuals were caught on surveillance vandalizing a house and vehicle at a residence in Gander.

RCMP say disturbing messages were spray painted on the side of the house and on the garage door. A rock was thrown at one of the home’s windows and damage was made to a vehicle in the driveway.

The suspects are both described as men between the ages of 25-35, one with a large build. Both were wearing dark pants, dark hoodies and wore masks. The suspects departed in a dark coloured pickup truck.

The police released two videos from surveillance video from the home:

Three vehicles are parked in a driveway outside a home at night. Two masked individuals wearing dark coloured clothing with their hoods up walk up to a residence. An individual spray paints a section of the home. The individuals run away moments later.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xs4FsT5EME4&t=6s&ab_channel=RCMP-NLGRC-TN

 

A hooded, masked individual appears from the corner of a house at night. The individual throws an object at a window of the residence, breaking the glass. The individual then runs away.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xs4FsT5EME4&ab_channel=RCMP-NLGRC-TN

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gander RCMP or Crime Stoppers.