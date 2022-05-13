Police are investigating shots fired in Galway Friday morning.

The RNC were called around 10:45 a.m. to a report of a weapons offence in the area of Galway Boulevard in St. John’s. On arrival, officers observed damage to a vehicle consistent with a bullet hole. It was determined that two suspects wearing masks exited a gold-coloured sedan and opened fire on a parked vehicle. The suspects then got back in the gold sedan and fled toward the Trans-Canada Highway.

The RNC CID are actively investigating the event, and are requesting any witnesses or anyone with video footage contact the RNC. Investigators do not believe that this was a random act. There were no injuries resulting from the incident.

The RNC request that anyone with information to assist contact the RNC at 729-8000 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.