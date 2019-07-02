Police are investigating shots fired in Mount Pearl early Tuesday morning.

The RNC say they received reports of shots fired at a residence on Lidstone Crescent around 12:30 a.m. On arrival, they confirmed that a vehicle on the property and the home itself had been hit by gunfire. A vehicle reportedly sped away after the incident.

There were no injuries and police believe the shooting was not a random act.

The Major Crime Unit is interested in anyone who has CCTV or dash camera footage in the area, or any information pertaining to this incident to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.