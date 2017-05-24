Emergency crews in Corner Brook responded to an Off-Road Vehicle accident shortly before 5 pm last night. The side by side collision occurred near the local water treatment plant off the Trans Canada highway. Two passengers were taken to hospital for medical treatment, the 28 and 30 year-old individuals sustained minor injuries. Investigation appeared to lead to impaired driving. The operator was later conveyed to RNC where they passed the breathalyzer. The matter remains under investigation, however no charges of Impaired Driving were laid.