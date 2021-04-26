Natuashish RCMP is investigating after human remains were found at the scene of multiple vehicle fires in the community.

At approximately 11:20 p.m. Friday, police received a report that several abandoned vehicles behind the Natuashish Band Council garage were on fire. The fire was extinguished and the remains of one person were found inside one of the vehicles. The person’s identity has not yet been confirmed.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Natuashish RCMP at 709-478-8900 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (TIPS is 8477), by Secure Web Tips atwww.nlcrimestoppers.com, or by downloading the free and secure mobile app. Search the App Store for “P3 Tips”. Electronic tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are encrypted, entirely confidential and completely anonymous.