Police are investigating a homicide after a 41-year-old man died in the west end of St. John’s on Tuesday.

The RNC was called around 2:30 a.m. to a residence on Old Bay Bulls Road. Officers found a man on the property with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance, but was pronounced deceased a short time after arrival. Officers maintained a crime scene at the residence on Old Bay Bulls Road.

In consultation with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the death of the 41-year-old man from St. John’s is being treated as homicide. The RNC Criminal Investigation Division have engaged a Major Case Management Team to investigate the event.

The investigative team is seeking anyone who saw suspicious activity, or has video footage in the area of Old Bay Bulls Road from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. on June 14, to contact the RNC. Investigators do not believe this was a random incident.

This RNC asks that anyone who has information to assist the investigation call the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.