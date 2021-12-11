Police were called to a home on Windycove Lane in Conception Bay South where they found a man and a woman dead Friday evening.

The RNC Criminal Investigation Division has been engaged to investigate the incident. Investigators are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death for the deceased individuals.

Police say there are no further public safety concerns in connection with the incident.

Police are asking that anyone who may have information to assist the investigation contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.