Police are investigating a complaint of a sexual assault that occurred in the area of the Mundy Pond dog park at about 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The complainant described the assailant as a Caucasian man in his forties or fifties, standing five feet and seven or eight inches tall, and weighing between 140 and 150 pounds. He is reported to have short hair with sideburns, and a toonie-sized spacer in his left ear. He is described as wearing eye glasses, a black baseball hat, beige sneaker-boots, light blue jeans and a white or grey hoodie with “Cocaine and Caviar” written on the front.

If you saw a man fitting this description, or you have information that could lead to this person’s identity, we ask that you contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.

Police are also interested in any dash camera or CCTV footage that may capture the entrances to the area of Mundy Pond Park or trail system on that day.