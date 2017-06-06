Lewisporte RCMP are looking for the public’s help after St. Paul’s Anglican Church was broken into. The incident happened sometime between Sunday evening and Monday morning, and the culprits left the church in disarray. Cupboards and drawers were picked through and some items were taken, including lost and found jewelry and communion wine. It is likely the culprits were looking for cash, but it’s fairly common for churches like St. Paul’s to not have any cash on site. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.