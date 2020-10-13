Police are investigating an attempted bank robbery in Labrador West.

The RNC was called to the Bank of Montreal on Grenfell Drive in Wabush on Friday afternoon. A man reportedly entered the bank, approached the teller and demanded cash. The man then left the location on foot.

The suspect is described as approximately 5-foot-10, medium build, wearing a blue and grey coat, a medical mask, a winter tuque, sunglasses, black pants, and black gloves.

The RNC asks that anyone with information which may assist the investigation, or with CCTV or dashcam footage, contact the RNC at 944-7602 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website atwww.nlcrimestoppers.com.