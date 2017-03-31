Police investigate armed robbery at St. John’s credit union

Obtaining the Campaigns list from the server has failed! Server returned unexpected content.
Obtaining the Campaigns list from the server has failed! Server returned unexpected content.
Weather
st. john's, Newfoundland, Canada
light snow
0°C
0°
0°
85%
11.8kmh
90%
Sat
1°
Sun
-0°
Mon
1°
Tue
-0°
Wed
-2°
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.