Police are investigating an aggravated assault in downtown St. John’s early Saturday morning that sent three men to hospital, one of them with serious injuries.

The RNC was called to a disturbance at the intersection of George Street and Adelaide Street at 3:55 a.m. Upon arrival, police located a man with serious injuries who remains in hospital at this time. Two other males were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It is not known whether the individuals involved in the incident were known to each other. No charges have been laid at this time.

Investigators are seeking any witnesses to the incident. They are also asking anyone with cell phone video or photographs from Saturday morning between 3:40 a.m. and 3:55 a.m. in the area of George Street and Adelaide Street to contact the RNC. Taxi drivers who were in the area at the time who have dash cams are asked to contact the RNC.

The RNC Major Crime Unit is continuing to investigate this aggravated assault and is asking anyone who has information to call the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.