Police are investigating a suspicious death following the discovery of a woman’s body in the area of O’Brien Farm Road and Exmouth Street in St. John’s on Saturday.

At 8:20 a.m. Saturday, officers with the RNC’s Operational Patrol Services Division, Criminal Investigation Division, Police Dog Services, and Forensic Identification Services responded to the area after the discovery was reported by a member of the public.

Investigators have been on scene searching for evidence with the assistance of the Rovers Search and Rescue. The RNC is working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of the woman’s death. The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time, although police confirmed the body is not that of Cortney Lake.

Anyone who has any information pertaining to this suspicious death is asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Police are also interested in speaking with anybody who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area in the last 24 hours to contact us. You can provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.