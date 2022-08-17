Police are investigating after a teen in the Stephenville Crossing area was approached on Monday night by a man driving what is described as a black minivan.

The teen was on Seal Cove Road when asked for directions by the driver, who then asked the teen to enter the van and show him the way. When the teen refused, the driver became irate and demanded that he get in the van. The driver left the area when the teen ran to his home.

There is no description available for the driver of the van, other than he had a raspy sounding voice.

Bay St. George RCMP asks that anyone who may have experienced a similar incident or witnessed suspicious activity involving a black mini van to please contact them at 709-643-2118 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.