Police are investigating after a bullet was shot through the window of a home in Musgrave Harbour.

Carmanville RCMP says it happened on Main Street just after midnight April 16. The home was occupied at the time, but nobody was injured. Police believe it was a targeted act and are seeking the public’s help.

Anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and witnessed any activity that could be related to this crime, or has information on who was responsible, is asked to contact Carmanville RCMP at 709-534-2686 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.