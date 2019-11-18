It seems like everybody knows of someone who has had a problem when using a buy and sell web site. Now police in the province are trying to make it a little safer for those who use those sites. Facebook Marketplace, Kijiji, Craigslist and NL Classifieds are just a few of the websites that cater to the buy and sell market. There are reports from every site of people not getting what they paid for, being scammed and, in some incidents, robbed and even assaulted. However, the RNC have installed orange-painted parking slots as a safe place for people to meet, exchange product and cash safely. They are called a safe exchange zone, and is not limited to just St. John’s. They are currently in place, or being installed, at every RNC detachment in the province. The idea is not new. Other jurisdictions across the country have been installing similar spaces, all in an afford to protect the public.

-Advertisement-