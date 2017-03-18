Police in St. John’s catch two drunk drivers on St. Patrick’s Day

RNC Patrol Services were met with a couple instances of drunk drivers this St. Patrick’s Day. At 3:20pm police received a tip of a possible impaired driver in the West end of St. John’s. The 51-year old woman was located a short time later and was charged with impaired driving and refusing the breathalyzer. Then, at 1:50am on Saturday, police in the downtown area stopped a driver for driving with an obstructed view due to snow on the vehicle. After speaking to the driver, it was believed that the adult male may be under the influence of alcohol. He was charged with impaired driving and failing a breath test. Drivers in both instances were released to appear in court at a later date.