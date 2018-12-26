Bay St. George RCMP saw a snowmobile being driven erratically in the Kindale Library parking lot after midnight on Dec. 22.

The 29-year-old man provided breath samples that were above the legal limit, and was found to be impaired.

The Stephenville man was charged with impaired driving, his licence was suspended and his snowmobile impounded. He was released from custody with a future court date.

Later that morning, police received a call of a female asleep in a running vehicle on Ross Avenue in Stephenville.

Officers found a 33-year-old woman from Stephenville in the vehicle, and she was arrested after providing breath samples that were nearly twice the legal limit.

She now faces charges of care and control of a vehicle while intoxicated. Her licence was suspended and vehicle impounded. The woman was released from custody with a future court date.