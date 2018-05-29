Police have identified a 26-year-old man from Conception Bay South as the worker killed in a workplace accident in downtown St. John’s yesterday.

Rescue personal were called to the building on New Gower Street shortly before 4 o’clock Monday afternoon. Arriving on the scene they discovered that a worker at the site had fallen from one of the upper stories of the building. Police say they have now spoken to about a dozen witnesses to the incident. They, along with Occupation Health and Safety, are conducting investigations into the fall.