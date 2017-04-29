Police, firefighters and paramedics in hazmat suits searched a house and a car in the east end of St. John’s on Saturday afternoon.

The house on Beauford Place had been raided by the RCMP/RNC Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit overnight. Few other details are known at this time.

Police and paramedics were back on the scene Saturday, along with the Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials Unit.

They put on special hazmat suits before entering the house. Several people have been arrested and are expected to appear in court on Monday.

Neighbours seemed surprised at what was happening. The house in question is located across the street from a playground.

Police appear to have seized several items from the home. They are expected to have more to say in the coming days.