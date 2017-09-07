Police say they have found the body of Allison Smith, who had been reported missing since Monday.

Smith had last been seen leaving the area of Memorial University at 1 a.m. on Monday. On Wednesday afternoon, an RNC street patrol officer from Mount Pearl was conducting additional checks of the TCH following previous checks by both RNC and RCMP. The officer located Smith’s vehicle along with her body in a wooded area off of the TCH east of the weigh scales.

The RNC Major Crime Unit and Traffic Services is working with the RCMP to determine the cause of this collision. The RNC is offering its sympathies to the family and friends of Allison Smith.