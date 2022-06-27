Police have now confirmed that two people are dead after a head-on collision near Springdale Saturday morning. A third person has serious injuries.

It happened 9:30 a.m. Saturday west of the Blue Canoe Campground. The driver and lone occupant of one of the vehicles, a 64-year-old man, died at the scene. The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were transported to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the second vehicle, a 19-year-old man, later died at hospital.

A Traffic Analyst with RCMP Traffic Services attended the scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged. The roads were wet at the time of the collision with periods of heavy rain and water build up.

The investigation is continuing.