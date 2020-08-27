Police are investigating an early morning hit-and-run accident in downtown St. John’s that left several vehicles damaged.

When rescue personnel arrived on Livingstone Street around 6 a.m., all they found were three damaged vehicles. The driver was nowhere to be found. It appears the vehicle responsible had been reported stolen.

It was eastbound on Livingstone Street when it slammed into the parked white SUV, driving it backwards onto another parked car. Damage to all three vehicles is extensive. Police are looking for any witnesses or anyone who may have CCTV video from the area this morning to come forward. The investigation continues.