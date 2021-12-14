Police have confirmed the deaths of two people in Conception Bay South last Friday were the result of a murder-suicide.

The RNC was called to a residence on Windycove Lane in C.B.S. Dec. 10. On arrival, officers located a man and woman dead on the property.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was engaged to determine the cause of death for the deceased individuals. At this stage in the investigation, investigators can confirm the cause of death for the 46-year-old woman was homicide. The cause of death for the 46-year-old man was suicide. There are no further public safety concerns in connection with the event.

The investigation in to the incident is ongoing, and the RNC requests that anyone with information to assist the investigation contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.