Police have confirmed that a man and a woman have died after a double shooting in Harris Point.

The RCMP were called to a home in the Gander Bay area shortly after midnight Monday. The man and woman were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. They later succumbed to those injuries. The man was in his 30s and the woman was in her 30s.

Police say there is no risk to the public and are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.