A second person has died as a result of a possible fentanyl overdose, police confirmed Friday.

A 39-year-old woman was found dead in a home on Empire Avenue in St. John’s on Thursday night. The RNC say early indications are that she died of a drug overdose. That brings the total to 16 overdoses and two deaths in the St. John’s area in the last two weeks.

Eastern Health announced Thursday that a new opioid is making the rounds, being sold as heroin. NTV’s Danielle Barron will have more on the story on the NTV Evening Newshour.