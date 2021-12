The RCMP is concerned for the wellbeing of Chad Roberts of Robert’s Arm and is seeking the public’s assistance in locating him.

Roberts is believed to be driving on Route 430 on the west coast in a 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo car, white with a black stripe, with license plate JNT 433.

The public is asked to contact Springdale RCMP at 709-673-3864 if they see Roberts or the vehicle, or have any information on his location.