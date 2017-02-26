Police chief says RNC must follow law when disciplining Snelgrove

RNC Chief Bill Janes issued another statement Sunday night in response to calls for Cst. Douglas Snelgrove to be fired.

A jury found Snelgrove not guilty of sexual assault Friday evening. The verdict sparked a demonstration on the steps of the courthouse, with protesters calling on the RNC to fire Snelgrove.

Janes said Friday night that Snelgrove will be subject to discipline after a public complaints process. On Sunday night, he issued another statement saying that the RNC must follow the law when determining if Snelgrove will be fired.

The following is Chief Janes’ statement:

“On Friday evening, a jury found Carl SNELGROVE, an RNC officer who was charged with sexual assault ‘not guilty’ following a Supreme Court trial. Following that verdict I released a statement assuring that discipline would be given to SNELGROVE following the Public Complaints Commission process. I would like to take the opportunity to clarify how that process works. Any complaints of misconduct against a police officer are required to be adjudicated in accordance with the RNC Act. I can confirm that we have received a Public Complaint regarding SNELGROVE’s conduct. In accordance with the RNC Act, the Public Complaint process was suspended until the conclusion of the criminal investigation and prosecution. This process will resume again subject to any appeal as determined by the Crown.

“Decisions must be based on the evidence and the conduct of the officer in accordance with the RNC Act and Public Complaints Regulations. Some members of the community have demanded that we dismiss SNELGROVE immediately; however, we are bound by the rules of the RNC Act. Once the Public Complaint process has concluded, a decision on the discipline will be made which could include dismissal of Carl SNELGROVE. As I have stated, SNELGROVE has been suspended without pay since July 2015 and he will continue to remain in that status until the Public Complaint process is complete and discipline has been determined.

“I do not and will not tolerate any unprofessional or unethical behaviour by my officers. That would be unfair to the hundreds of outstanding women and men, both police officers and civilians, who deliver compassionate and ethical police services every day in our community. Some of the details that came out during this trial were undoubtedly hard to hear for many people and I want to assure you that these matters will be taken very seriously as part of the Public Complaints process.

“I have spoken with community leaders in relation to concerns that have been brought forward following Friday’s verdict and have reassured them of our commitment to supporting victims. I continue to encourage any victim of sexual assault to come forward. It is important that we maintain peaceful and respectful dialogue and continue to work together as a community to enhance and build stronger relationships with each other.”

– William J. Janes

Police Chief