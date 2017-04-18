Monday afternoon, police had to chase down a man who fled on foot from a traffic stop. At 2:17pm, RNC Patrol Services noticed that a vehicle driving on Kenmount Road was unregistered and decided to conduct a traffic safety stop. The driver entered a nearby parking lot, stopped his vehicle, and fled on foot. The 31-year old male suspect was arrested shortly afterwards with the help of the K9 Unit. He has been charged with Operating Without a Valid License, Operating Without Registration, Operating Without Valid Insurance, and having open liquor in the vehicle. The vehicle was impounded and the accused was released to appear in court at a later date.