Police have charged a 42-year-old man with forcible confinement after an overnight incident.

At about 4 a.m. Tuesday, the RNC responded to a report of an unclothed woman on a street in downtown St. John’s. Officers located the 36-year-old woman, who advised that she had been confined against her will and assaulted by a man who was known to her. The woman was taken to hospital where she received treatment for her injuries.

Officers determined that the man and woman were on court orders to remain away from one another. A warrant of arrest has been requested for the man in relation to the following charges: forcible confinement, assault causing bodily harm, overcoming resistance to the commission of an offence and breach of court orders.

Anyone who has any information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.