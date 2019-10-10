Police have charged a 32-year-old man from Paradise with online pornography offences.

Andrew White was arrested on Wednesday morning. The investigation started in August of 2018 and was conducted by the RNC/RCMP Integrated Internet Child Exploitation Unit (IICE). Police executed a search warrant at a residence in Paradise in March of 2019. A number of items were seized from the residence.

White has been charged with accessing and possessing child pornography. He has since been released from custody on conditions. His next court appearance has been set for Dec. 4 in St John’s.

The RCMP encourage parents to monitor online activities of children. Online predators are able to access children anywhere in the world. To learn more about online child abuse, cyberbullying and internet safety, please visit Cybertips.ca, ProtectKidsOnline.ca and or Deal.Org.