Police were called to a bank robbery at the Avalon Mall Tuesday morning.

The RNC said on Twitter that a man reportedly presented a firearm and demanded cash. The man then fled the area on foot. He is described as being about six feet tall and was wearing a neon orange hat and a brown/green shirt.

NTV’s Ben Cleary reports that the RNC responded to calls at 11 a.m. from CIBC on the lower level of the mall.

The investigation is ongoing.