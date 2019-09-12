Police are asking for the public’s hep in investigating last week’s forest fires near the Health Sciences Centre. The RNC believe those fires were intentionally set.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw suspicious activity or persons in the area of the trail system connecting Mount Scio and Long Pond, or the wooded area from Clinch Crescent to Mount Scio Road.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.