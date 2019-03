Gander RCMP received a report of an attempted break in at Quimby Apartments on March 24th around 8:00 am. Once on the scene, officers observed marks on the door consistent with the tip of a chainsaw.

Police arrested a 41-year old man from Little Harbour and charged him with Mischief and Failure to Comply With a Probation Order. Police believe this incident was not a random act. His court date has been set for May 14th, 2019.