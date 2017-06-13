Police are asking for the public’s help missing person Cortney Lake.

Lake was last seen in St. John’s on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. She is described as being 5’8”, weighing between 110-120 pounds with light brown hair. Lake was last seen wearing white and grey Nike sneakers with pink laces and a grey/white/pink hooded jacket.

Anyone who has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Cortney Lake is asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.