Police have arrested two people for the theft of bull penis dog treats.

Last Saturday, Pet Zone on Kenmount Road had posted photos of a man and a women on Facebook, accusing them of stealing stolen hundreds of dollars worth of bull penises.

Arrests have now been made in connection to those crimes, and a man and a women are set to appear in court on Wednesday. Bull Penises are a popular dog treat also known as “Bully Sticks” or “Pizzles.”